SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate.

The South Dakota Freedom Caucus, made of Republican lawmakers, is echoing Frye-Mueller’s point about not receiving a written complaint.

Saturday’s snow and wind made for difficult driving conditions across many parts of KELOLAND. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a picture of a semi rolled-over on Interstate 90, west of Kadoka.

Some flurries may linger in a few places today, but the big story for the second half of the weekend will be the colder temperatures and the wind.

Tennis and pickleball lovers in Sioux Falls will have a new place to play, hopefully by the end of the year.

Check out some of the things happening around the area on Sunday!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.