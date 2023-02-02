SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2 — happy Groundhog Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation which led to the arrest of Rocky Hayes last month.

Jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Las Vegas police have arrested former actor Nathan Chasing Horse after uncovering what they describe as decades of sexual assault and human trafficking allegations.

Sioux Falls Police arrested a 28-year-old man early yesterday morning for a robbery last month.

South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller is now reinstated after her suspension was lifted yesterday in Pierre.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks needs a half million increase in its parks and recreation budget to help pay for increased use and costs.

The night Kadyn got sick and couldn’t play basketball, his team, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland was taking on Estelline/Hendricks. Once the opposing boys basketball team heard the news about Kadyn, they quickly put together a fundraiser that raised over $11,000.

A KELOLAND community is rallying around a local family after their son received a rare diagnosis.

The fastest competitors at this Saturday’s Sioux Falls Stampede game will be sporting four legs.

Wind chill advisories are in effect for much of northern and far eastern KELOLAND today due to the wind and falling temperatures.

