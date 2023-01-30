SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for Monday, January 30 First@4.

Suspended Republican Senator Julie Frye-Mueller filed a lawsuit on Monday just before the Senate was scheduled to meet to discuss rules for an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital.

Once again, we’ll have to contend with a rather cold night…especially to the east. A wind chill advisory will also be in place for much of our East River communities along with areas of SD along the Nebraska border through Tuesday morning.

A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea.

A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.