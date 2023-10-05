SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND On The Go for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. 

TSA workers at the Rapid City Regional Airport stopped two passengers from getting on a plane with loaded handguns. 

A freeze watch has been posted for Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows could dip below freeze across the region, so we’ll continue to watch that potential in upcoming forecasts.

Police in Brookings are investigating two separate deaths that happened hours apart.

The future of the Delbridge Museum of Natural History at the Great Plains Zoo remains up in the air as a work group met for the first time Wednesday to come up with a possible solution.

Once again, no one is waking up a billionaire. No one was able to match all 6 numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The traveling Downtown Pork Showdown trophy has a new home for the next year. Crawford’s has been named the winner of the competition that wrapped up at the end of September. 

