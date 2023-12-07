SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man with a criminal history is charged with several counts of aggravated assault and burglary.

The man accused of using a stolen gun to rob two Sioux Falls convenience stores is facing new charges.

A Brookings man is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Loban Memorial Foundation.

A man wanted for sex crimes in Kansas has been arrested in South Dakota.

Sioux Falls needs more apartments for very low-income households.

Embrace Church recently did what’s called a reverse offering, handing out $60,000 to parishioners to do good things in the community.

The Angel Tree is your opportunity to make a difference in the lives of individuals supported by LifeScape.

Another very mild forecast is ahead.

