SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s September 1. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A former teacher in Henry, South Dakota, who admitted to having sexual contact with a student, will spend a year behind bars.

Authorities on the Rosebud Reservation are investigating an unattended death.

Authorities say a child was able to get their siblings out of a mobile home that caught fire in Clark Thursday afternoon.

On the corner of 10th Street and Franklin Avenue, you’ll find a new, family-owned store offering new, vintage and handmade goods.

The month-long Downtown Pork Showdown kicks off today in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Group is once again hosting it’s annual pet food drive.

A hot Labor Day Weekend is ahead for KELOLAND, but the weather will not feel as hot compared to the last heatwave due to lower humidity levels in the southern and western areas of SD.

