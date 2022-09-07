SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former Sioux Falls Police officer plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

One man is behind bars as Sioux Falls police investigate the city’s third homicide of the year. Monday night, authorities responded to an apartment on the north side of the city, that’s where they found the body of 26-year-old Kaisean Tyler laying facedown with multiple gunshot wounds in his back.

We have an update on a death investigation in Arlington. We now know the name of the victim who was shot and killed Sunday morning. The victim was 23-year-old Remington Bickett of Arlington. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation.

An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls this morning. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside – which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state.

Seaside Police sent out these pictures last week – letting people know that the 24-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous. He was recently released from prison – where he served time for cocaine and endangering another person. Minnehaha County authorities caught up with Morinville Monday night. They’d received a tip that he would be in the northwest part of town, and that’s where they found him and made an arrest. According to the sheriff’s office he’ll make his first court appearance today.

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash northwest of Sioux Falls. It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says one vehicle was headed north while two others were driving south when one tried to pass the other. Two of the drivers went into the ditch to avoid a crash but ended up colliding in the ditch.

Over the Labor Day weekend in Huron a police officer had more than a close call. His police cruiser was heavily damaged when it was hit from behind. The driver wasn’t paying attention and hit the patrol car. Luckily the officer escaped injury.

Governor Kristi Noem is defending her use of the state airplane. Her critics say she has misused the airplane to attend political rallies across the country and to promote herself in case she decides to run for a higher office.

National Suicide Prevention week is happening right now. In mid-July, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800 number transitioned to the three-digit number. The Helpline Center answers 988 calls, texts, and chats.

