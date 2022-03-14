SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A federal judge has sentenced a former South Dakota priest to five years in prison for sex crimes.

Police are investigating reports of gunshots on the east side of Sioux Falls.

With Sioux Falls elections just around the corner, we are introducing you to three candidates seeking the the at-large B seat on the City Council.

You will also have a chance to get to know the candidates running for mayor of Sioux Falls. All three mayoral candidates will join KELOLAND Media Group for a debate on Tuesday, April 5 starting at 8 p.m. CT.

This spring break, 10 SDSU students will be learning overseas.

Starting today, Sioux Falls drivers will notice the first signs of work on a major road construction project on Minnesota Avenue.

The SDSU men and USD women learned where, when, and who they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament during last night’s selection shows.

Meanwhile, the Augustana men are one win away from the D2 Elite 8. The Vikings advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 65-60 win over Upper Iowa.

