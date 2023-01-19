SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday.

A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced.

Sentencing for former officer who admitted to attempted enticement of minor

The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new version of its proposed social studies standards.

SDDOE releases new version of proposed social studies standards

In Sioux Falls, the cleanup hasn’t stopped since a storm two weeks ago dumped a foot on the city.

Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.”

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ shooting

The family of an Illinois man who died after being treated by paramedics is expected to file a wrongful death lawsuit today against the EMS workers and the company they worked for, Lifestar Ambulance services. The same paramedics also face criminal charges.

Futurecast takes the snow into Minnesota and Iowa today, with northwest winds on the backside of the system around 15-30 mph in the Sioux Falls area today.

Storm system pulling away today; Quieter weekend ahead

