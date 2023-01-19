SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday.

A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced.

The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new version of its proposed social studies standards.

In Sioux Falls, the cleanup hasn’t stopped since a storm two weeks ago dumped a foot on the city.

Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.”

The family of an Illinois man who died after being treated by paramedics is expected to file a wrongful death lawsuit today against the EMS workers and the company they worked for, Lifestar Ambulance services. The same paramedics also face criminal charges.

Futurecast takes the snow into Minnesota and Iowa today, with northwest winds on the backside of the system around 15-30 mph in the Sioux Falls area today.

