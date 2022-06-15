SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.

South Dakota’s first Senate impeachment trial begins in about one week. Thirty-five Senators will gather in Pierre to decide whether to convict Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment.

A Canadian man riding his bicycle to raise awareness for kidney disease died in a crash north of Brookings.

A severe hail storm caused everything from power outages to major property damage in parts of southwestern South Dakota.

The water in the Yellowstone River that flooded Yellowstone National Park could end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota.

Wind and water erosion have been affecting many fields across South Dakota this year. However, those who are practicing no-till and cover cropping saw significantly less soil loss or erosion.

The South Dakota State Fair won’t be allowed to charge higher prices to get onto the grounds — at least not for this year’s fair.

The Sioux Falls City Council approved a resolution recognizing Pride Month. The resolution states the “Council does hereby recognize June as Pride Month.”

A marijuana festival is coming to Rapid City later this month. “Marijuana Summer Fest” will be a cannabis patient screening event from June 26-29.

If you like Sioux Falls history, there’s an open house you may want to check out today. The restoration of Tuthill House at Tuthill Park is now complete. The farmhouse dates back to the late 1800s.

