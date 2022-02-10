SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

No one was hurt during a fire in the central part of Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

A Sioux Falls police officer, accused of soliciting child pornography, is out on bond this morning.

A 31-year-old woman is behind bars in Iowa in connection with a robbery and police chase.

This week people in and around Chancellor, South Dakota, are mourning the loss of Fire Chief Jeb Ford.

One local pizza place is using their love of dogs to help on local pet rescue. Sunny’s Pizzeria is known for being a dog themed pizza shop, but now they are partnering with Dakota Dachshund Rescue to take that passion for pets a step further.

A local man is playing in this Sunday’s Super Bowl. Sioux Center native and former SDSU Jackrabbit Christian Rozeboom is a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. He’s easy to spot on special teams because of his long hair.

