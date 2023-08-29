SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 29. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A former day care worker who pleaded guilty to sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care will serve 25 years in prison.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a Middle and Elementary School in the Rapid City Area School District went into secure status Monday afternoon.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who called in a bomb threat at a Deadwood casino that turned out to be a false alarm.

There’s going to be a big fundraiser at the Gateway Lounge next month to help John and Mary Bucknell.

A television icon died over the weekend. Bob Barker hosted the Price is Right for 35.

It’s a sight to behold in the summer as hot air balloons appear in the skies over Sioux Falls. However, those sightings have been rare this year.

More smoke is in the forecast across parts of KELOLAND today, a story we have repeated several times this summer.

