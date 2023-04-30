SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

First responders from across KELOLAND paid their respects to a fallen firefighter who died in the line of duty.

A judge has sentenced a Minnesota woman to 27 years in prison for leaving her newborn son to die on the banks of the Mississippi River two decades ago.

Small towns have a way of coming together when one of their own needs a little support.

That was shown today in Canton when community members gathered for a benefit honoring Dillon Swanson — a local youth wrestling coach recently diagnosed with cancer.

We’ve reached the end of the month, which may not feature April showers…but it’ll feature plenty of something else: Wind.

