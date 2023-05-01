SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

First responders from across KELOLAND paid their respects to a fallen firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire on the east side of the city over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend motorcycle crash that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center estimates more than 730 thousand people were raped in 2018. Even with a strong support system, recovering from that trauma is not easy for survivors.

As the weather finally warms up, many farmers are now in the field planting or just about to get started.

People in Canton came together Saturday night to help a local youth wrestling coach who’s grappling with cancer.

Futurecast shows hourly temperatures today mainly in the 50s this afternoon. The wind speeds will be 20-35 in both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen, making it feel cooler.

