SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.
A federal judge has rejected Governor Kristi Noem’s appeal seeking to overturn the U.S. Park Service’s decision to deny fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
South Dakota’s first non-reservation medical marijuana dispensary opened for business yesterday. A line of customers waited to get in as Unity Road opened its doors.
A former Sanford Health neurosurgeon who was embroiled in a scandal over his own medical devices was reprimanded this month by the South Dakota State Medical Board.
A Sioux Falls man is headed to prison for sex trafficking a teen age girl. In federal court , a judge sentenced Robert Stefani to more than 10-years in prison.
You can now see and participate in a live immersive theatre performance from anywhere in the world, via virtual reality.
A 19-year old Mitchell teen has completed a grueling 100-mile horse race in northern California.
