SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A federal judge has rejected Governor Kristi Noem’s appeal seeking to overturn the U.S. Park Service’s decision to deny fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

South Dakota’s first non-reservation medical marijuana dispensary opened for business yesterday. A line of customers waited to get in as Unity Road opened its doors.

A former Sanford Health neurosurgeon who was embroiled in a scandal over his own medical devices was reprimanded this month by the South Dakota State Medical Board.

A Sioux Falls man is headed to prison for sex trafficking a teen age girl. In federal court , a judge sentenced Robert Stefani to more than 10-years in prison.

You can now see and participate in a live immersive theatre performance from anywhere in the world, via virtual reality.

A 19-year old Mitchell teen has completed a grueling 100-mile horse race in northern California.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.