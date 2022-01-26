Fires land boyfriend and girlfriend in jail; medical marijuana facilities in Lincoln County; casinos prepare for Super Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A series of fires and crimes on the east side of Sioux Falls landed a boyfriend and girlfriend behind bars.

We have an update on the man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland.

Three more years behind bars, that was the sentence handed down Tuesday for 21 year old Dantrez Isaac.

Lincoln County approved two businesses on Tuesday to grow, manufacture and sell medical marijuana.

Casinos in Deadwood are getting ready for Super Bowl LVI.

With the omicron variant infecting so many people, Hy-vee is helping to get more cleaning supplies to schools.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.