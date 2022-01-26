Fires land boyfriend and girlfriend in jail; medical marijuana facilities in Lincoln County; casinos prepare for Super Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A series of fires and crimes on the east side of Sioux Falls landed a boyfriend and girlfriend behind bars.

Man starts girlfriend’s car and house on fire, police say

We have an update on the man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland.

Judge rejects mental health evaluation for murder suspect

Three more years behind bars, that was the sentence handed down Tuesday for 21 year old Dantrez Isaac.

Defendant in Sioux Falls’ 2020 riots receives 3 years in prison

Lincoln County approved two businesses on Tuesday to grow, manufacture and sell medical marijuana.

Medical marijuana facilities approved in Lincoln County

Casinos in Deadwood are getting ready for Super Bowl LVI.

Deadwood casinos gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

With the omicron variant infecting so many people, Hy-vee is helping to get more cleaning supplies to schools.

Hy-Vee donates cleaning supplies to schools

