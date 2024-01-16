SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Rapid City Fire Department had to tend and put out four separate fires this weekend.

Rapid City Police say one of two women, originally wanted for questioning, is facing charges in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters in Huron responded to a sticky situation after an explosion on the west side of town.

Sub-zero temperatures are causing some homeowners’ furnaces and sewer vents to freeze.

The St Francis House stocked up shelters around Sioux Falls before the cold snap hit, making sure they had enough cold weather gear to hand out to those in need.

Many people on the Pine Ridge Reservation have fear and frustration over the current state of violence.

In the short term, our latest hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures into the single digits and teens above zero this afternoon.

