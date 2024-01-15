SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a cold start this morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for news and weather for KELOLAND On The Go.

A K9 for the Corson County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K9 Taz was 12 years old and had been with the department for almost 11 years.

Firefighters in Rapid City battled three fires in below freezing temperatures on Sunday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is giving a big shout out to the Lincoln County Highway Department after helping clear snow off the roads so a woman in labor could make it to the hospital.

Vehicles left in the streets full of snow are posing hazards to the city of Vermillion residents and street snow removal crew.

With the recent snow, freezing temperatures, and high winds, the Sioux Falls School District is preparing students for a potential remote learning day, which would be the first one since the pandemic.

If you live here in Sioux Falls, you might have noticed the Martin Luther King Jr. statue standing tall in Van Epps Park. The sculptor Porter Williams has dedicated decades of his life to advocating through his art.

Very cold air remains for the early part of the work week. Highs will once again remain below zero today with dangerous wind chills in the -20s, -30s, and -40s.