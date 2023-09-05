SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A firefighter is dead after battling a large fire on the northwest side of Huron.

Authorities responded to this rollover Monday afternoon on Interstate 29 in Lincoln County.

While we battle high temperatures here in the east, other parts of the state were contending with severe weather.

For many Labor Day weekend is seen as the last busy holiday before summer is over.

Not only did this weekend have extreme heat, but it also had some of the hottest bands in Christian music.

After the Beef Complex at the South Dakota State Fair burned down in 2020, construction began on a new facility, The Dex.

After all the heat this weekend, any rain is welcome. Highs reached 100 or better in several areas yesterday, including Sioux Falls.

