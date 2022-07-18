SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Officials in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city.

Residents in the town of Colman are reacting to a high-speed chase that rolled though town last week. It went the wrong way on I-29, before going through Colman and ending in Madison.

Keeping cool in this heat is easier for some than it is for others. Leaders at the Union Gospel Mission and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House say they are seeing more people using the facilities during the summer months.

South Dakota lawmakers, from both side of the aisle, are speaking out about the legislature not holding a special session on abortion.

Governor Kristi Noem and other Republicans announced Friday that no such session is needed because South Dakota is already the most pro-life state in the country. But House Democrats say politics played a role in their decision because a special session would have come so close to the November election.

