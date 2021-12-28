Fire damages Huron business; suspect tased by customer in shoplifting; possible Ravnsborg impeachment discussed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft in the southern part of the city.

Police had an update on crime in the city that happened over the holiday weekend.

An employee and bystander at a gas station near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue, used a taser last week to subdue a suspected shoplifter. 38-year Nathan Wittrock is also accused of assaulting two store employees before the taser was used.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Christmas Eve as they investigated a reported shooting near 13th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls. Officers found shell casings in the area.

Sioux Falls police have yet to release the name of the man found in a burned vehicle last Thursday. But authorities say the incident is not necessarily suspicious.

No one was hurt in a Huron fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to Dakota Cycles and Hobbies around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

A shot of cold weather won’t put the brakes on Sioux Falls’ Mobile Recreation Unit. The former Bookmobile will set up shop tonight at Falls Park.

A Sioux Falls restaurant spent Monday afternoon giving back to those in the community. Swamp Daddy’s hosted a free Gumbo feed at the downtown Library.

This morning brings a meeting of the House Select Committee on Investigation in Pierre. Lawmakers are set to discuss the possible impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

