It's Wednesday, February 8.

Investigators in Fort Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire at a truck repair business.

Officials in Mellette County are raising concerns after a recent dog attack sent someone to the hospital. This comes around 8 years after a woman in the area was killed by a pack of dogs.

The former Sturgis Brown High School activities director has lost his license to teach in South Dakota after allegedly posting pornographic images on Twitter.

A bill that would require violent offenders to serve all or at least 85% of their prison sentences is moving forward in the South Dakota Legislature.

The 211 Helpline Center has come a long way since it opened its doors more than two decades ago.

Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with the CLN1 Batten on January 20th. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.

14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristian in an airplane accident. Now, she’s helping people reach their fitness goals, all while raising money for local kids who want to play sports in the area.

The snow total forecast will stay light for most areas. However, a few inches of snow will be possible in the northern Black Hills, and perhaps an inch or two could fall farther south along the Nebraska/South Dakota border.

