A Michigan man admits to dealing fentanyl in South Dakota.

A 22-year-old Sioux Falls man is in the hospital — accused of driving drunk, running a red light and crashing into a pickup yesterday morning.

The Plankinton Volunteer Fire Department is reminding people to wear their seatbelts following a crash.

Frigid temperatures are starting to set in for southern South Dakota and they’re only going to get colder over the weekend.

Homeless shelters are working to keep people safe from the cold snap.

With roads still full of ice and snow, street maintenance crews have been laying down salt and sand throughout Sioux Falls. 

An unusual burger is getting attention in Sioux Falls with the 11th annual burger battle underway.
Brutal cold and ground blizzard conditions will be bearing down on parts of KELOLAND as we start the weekend. 

