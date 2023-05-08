SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Monday, May 8.

A former Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been identified as the deputy killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin. Her colleagues in western South Dakota are remembering their former co-worker.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division arrested dozens people in connection with a nationwide operation to stop fentanyl and meth from ending up in the U.S. The DEA Omaha Division covers South Dakota, north Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Operation Last Mile found direct connections between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels with communities across the nation.

The City of Sioux Falls and the DOT are now reviewing bids for the first segment of construction for South Veterans Parkway. This would cover the section from Western Avenue to Cliff Avenue.

Several severe storms brought large hail and strong winds across Iowa on Sunday.

About an hour east of Des Moines in Grinnell, Iowa, several hotels were pelted with hailstones as big as baseballs.

