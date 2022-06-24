SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Lincoln County business owner has been arrested and charged for both rape and possession or distribution of child pornography.

A Sioux Falls man is being held on a $1 million bond, after being caught with enough fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people.

As police were investigating the scene of an officer involved shooting that blocked off 41st Street and I-29 in Sioux Falls Wednesday night, a car drove through the police tape. Authorities say several officers were yelling at the man to stop before he ended up in the middle of the crime scene. Police say 39-year-old Joshua Rome had several warrants for his arrest and was intoxicated.

A visit to the Black Hills turned scary for one family. The Pennington County Sheriff’s says a pickup pulling a camper rolled over on Highway 16 in front of the Reptile Gardens.

Following recent rescues in western KELOLAND, authorities in the Black Hills are highlighting the importance of staying safe while out in the wilderness.

College sports fan in South Dakota can now look forward to being able to buy alcohol at sporting events.

The Board of Regents formally approved the proposal for the University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls.

Despite national trends showing a decrease in fertility rates, South Dakota remains in the top spot. But there’s a growing trend of young people across the country choosing to delay or not have kids at all due to concerns over social issues.

With this week’s hot weather, more people are spending time at the outdoor pools in Sioux Falls.

