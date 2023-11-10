SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories of the day as of First@4 on Friday, November 10.

Feeding South Dakota has seen an uptick in families using its mobile food distributions. You can help the charity by enjoying a meal in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday.

Just before the harvest season, a family in western Iowa lost their father and needed help bringing in their crops.

There will be partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Winds will stay light out of the south. We could see stronger wind gusts in southeastern KELOLAND. High temperatures are going to be back to normal and slightly above with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Over the last few weeks, Minnesota has asked residents to send in their designs for a new state flag.

