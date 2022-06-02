SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.

A Pine Ridge man will spend years behind bars after being convicted on two separate charges. Thirty-year-old Nikki Coomes was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

We have an update on a serious crash near Reptile Gardens. One of the drivers has died of her injuries. Officials say one car was going east on Highway 16 when it veered to the right and hit a guardrail. The car then drove across both lanes, through the median, and hit a second car headed in the other direction.

“Keep your curiosity and perseverance, Roman: They may take you to the stars!” That’s the message local 8th grader Roman Newson received from NASA’s Perseverance rover currently on Mars. Newson was one of 15 students from across the country who was awarded the chance to speak with those working in NASA’s mission control and receive a direct message from the rover.

The summer’s first First Friday is almost here, and this month’s event will include a new art show. South Dakota Urban Indian Health is hosting an art reception tomorrow at 6 p.m. along Phillips Avenue. It will showcase works made by community members whose lives have been touched by addiction and recovery.

If you do go downtown tomorrow, some parking spots won’t be available. Starting Thursday morning, parking isn’t allowed on North Phillips Avenue between 8th & 9th Street. Xcel Energy will be working in the area. Work is expected to be done by the end of the month. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and may want to find an different route.

Coming up on this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we sit down with each of the candidates running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. You’ll hear our conversations with incumbent John Thune as well as challengers Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry. You can catch those interviews on Saturday morning at 9:30 CT and Sunday night at 10:30 CT on KELO-TV.

