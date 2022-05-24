SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A federal jury in Sioux Falls has found a Minnesota man guilty of attempting to distribute meth and fentanyl.

A letter from Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson to county commissioners says the last year was a hard one. Mattson’s letter says the last year brought “an unprecedented turnover rate of 31%.” However, it says 25 of 27 new officers hired this year were retained.

Voters in Minnesota’s Congressional District 1 are headed to the polls today for a special primary election. It will determine which candidates will appear on the August special election ballot.

Two yaks are back at home after they were found Sunday night in Pennington County. Deputies say the two animals were roaming outside near Johnson Siding. The sheriff’s office located the owners yesterday afternoon.

The “I Love The 90’s” concert is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this fall. The tour includes artists like Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tag Team, and more.

