SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 4. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Authorities and officials are investigating the death of a 19-year-old at a gravel pit in Brooking County. 

19-year-old killed while working at gravel pit

 After a season that included record-breaking attendance for a concert, the Levitt at the Falls announced its 50-concert line up for this season.

Levitt releases summer concert schedule

Kentucky Derby week is off to a troubling start.– there’s an investigation into the deaths of several horses at the famed Churchill Downs racetrack.

4 horse deaths at Churchill Downs under investigation ahead of Kentucky Derby

Police say they have apprehended a man who allegedly opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday afternoon.

Police capture suspect in deadly shooting at Atlanta medical facility

Russian forces attacked several Ukrainian cities with drones in retaliation for an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin Wednesday.

Putin assassination attempt? What to know about the Kremlin drone attack

We expect the best chance of rain to pull into KELOLAND late Friday night into Saturday morning. Once that system moves north, we’ll watch for more scattered rain again for Sunday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances ahead for KELOLAND

