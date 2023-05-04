SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 4. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Authorities and officials are investigating the death of a 19-year-old at a gravel pit in Brooking County.

After a season that included record-breaking attendance for a concert, the Levitt at the Falls announced its 50-concert line up for this season.

Kentucky Derby week is off to a troubling start.– there’s an investigation into the deaths of several horses at the famed Churchill Downs racetrack.

Police say they have apprehended a man who allegedly opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday afternoon.

Russian forces attacked several Ukrainian cities with drones in retaliation for an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin Wednesday.

We expect the best chance of rain to pull into KELOLAND late Friday night into Saturday morning. Once that system moves north, we’ll watch for more scattered rain again for Sunday.

