SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both interstates in South Dakota are now open from border-to-border after sections were closed to traffic last week due to the winter storm.

Organizers of a new non-profit are doing their part to help people struggling with mental health.

SDSU’s football team punched its ticket to the FCS national championship game by defeating Montana State 39-18 at a very cold Dana J. Dykehouse Stadium in Brookings Saturday.

Freezing fog advisories are in place along the northern and eastern sides of the Black Hills. This includes the I-90 corridor from Wall to the Wyoming border.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

