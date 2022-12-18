SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

One person killed in vehicle vs. snowmobile crash

Both interstates in South Dakota are now open from border-to-border after sections were closed to traffic last week due to the winter storm.

Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm

Organizers of a new non-profit are doing their part to help people struggling with mental health.

New nonprofit raising awareness for men’s mental health

SDSU’s football team punched its ticket to the FCS national championship game by defeating Montana State 39-18 at a very cold Dana J. Dykehouse Stadium in Brookings Saturday.

Jackrabbits roll Bobcats to advance to National Championship

Freezing fog advisories are in place along the northern and eastern sides of the Black Hills. This includes the I-90 corridor from Wall to the Wyoming border.

Calm and Cold into Monday; Arctic Blast Awaits – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, December 18

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 18th

