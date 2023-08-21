SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 21. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A fiery SUV-versus-train crash in Brookings County has left two people dead and a community shaken by the tragedy and the extent of the damage.

Law enforcement, private business owners and school administrators took part in ALICE Training this week in Rapid City.

Jennifer Slaight-Hansen of Aberdeen is no longer chairwoman of the South Dakota Democratic Party.

Today, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will join several other governors in Texas for a news conference.

Governor Kristi Noem is asking for public input when it comes to naming a replacement for Republican Senator Jessica Castleberry, who resigned on Thursday.

Stay cool!

