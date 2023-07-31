SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 31. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Vermillion Police are investigating a homicide case from over the weekend.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrence County.

Two loaded guns were stopped from going on airplanes at the Rapid City Regional Airport Monday.

Much of the day has been generally quiet and seasonable, but as we get ready to start the month of August, we do get a few changes to come along.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.