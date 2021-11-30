Fatal shootings in Rapid City; Fort Pierre mural; Christmas at the Castle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened within 12 hours of each other. The first happened Sunday afternoon along Tamarack Drive. Police say they found a man with a gun shot wound — he later died at the hospital.

A two block radius was evacuated in Central Rapid City Monday morning when a broken gas line sparked a fire.

Then at around 10 a.m., firefighters were called to the Landfill for a fire in the recycling building. Cardboard mixed with garbage had caught fire inside the building.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. 12-year-old Derrick Vandenbosch left his home with out permission Monday afternoon. He was wearing a blue jacket and brown shorts. If you see him, you are asked to call police.

Local artists have began working on a mural in downtown Fort Pierre, with the mission of highlighting the city’s history.

Today is giving Tuesday, a day that has been set aside for people to donate to a local charity. One event that’s taking place today happens at the Barrel House in Sioux Falls. The restaurant has teamed up with Higher Power Sports to collect coats, winter gear, toys and gift cards for needy families.

Spending time in the hospital over the holidays can be tough for anyone – especially if you’re a child. At Sanford Children’s Hospital they’re hoping to spread some holiday cheer during their ‘Christmas at the Castle’ event.

