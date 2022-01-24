Fatal shooting in Spearfish; hiker rescued in Black Hills; remembering Chad Garrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

Police are beefing-up patrols in a neighborhood on the north side of Rapid City as they search for the suspect in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a weekend homicide in Spearfish.

A hiker was found safe after he went missing at Black Elk Point over the weekend.

Loved ones are remembering longtime Brandon Valley head football coach Chad Garrow who passed away on Friday after a battle with brain cancer.

Girls on the run is a program that helps girls build confidence and support one another.

