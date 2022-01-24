Fatal shooting in Spearfish; hiker rescued in Black Hills; remembering Chad Garrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

Police are beefing-up patrols in a neighborhood on the north side of Rapid City as they search for the suspect in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Rapid City Police identify suspect in apartment shooting

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a weekend homicide in Spearfish.

Authorities identify woman shot and killed in Spearfish

A hiker was found safe after he went missing at Black Elk Point over the weekend.

Missing Black Elk Peak hiker found safe
Colder Air Arrives Today, Milder Temps Midweek: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 24th

Loved ones are remembering longtime Brandon Valley head football coach Chad Garrow who passed away on Friday after a battle with brain cancer.

Chad Garrow remembered by Coach Christensen

Girls on the run is a program that helps girls build confidence and support one another.

200 volunteers needed to coach for spring season of Girls on the Run

