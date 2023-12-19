SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The semi-driver was treated for his injuries on the scene.

1 killed in semi vs. car crash near Sturgis

A 19-year-old Louisiana man is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of killing a puppy.

Louisiana man arrested in Sioux Falls for killing puppy

A Deadwood resident had a surprise on her doorstep, as a mountain lion was caught on camera looking around her porch.

Mountain lion makes a house call

Twelve-year-old Spencer Thorsland is in hospice care at home, but he somehow found enough strength to join his family in a limo ride to see all of the holiday displays.

Spencer Thorsland enjoys limo ride to look at Christmas lights

Apple Tree West will be one of the four locations to keep its doors open to the public. Currently, the Westside location has 177 children.

Parents and Director react to Apple Tree West remaining open

A work group formed to help figure out what do do with the aging animals in the Delbridge Museum of Natural History met today at city hall in Sioux Falls.

Art company to assess Delbridge collection

Futurecast hour-by-hour shows warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls this afternoon, likely into the mid 40s.

Mild now; Rain and snow chances arrive next week

