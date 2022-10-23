SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 62-year-old man has died in a weekend rollover in Lincoln County.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the November election in South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Neighborhood Soccer League hosted its first tournament this weekend at Sanford Crossing.

This year is the 35th anniversary of the release of the holiday classic comedy ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles.’ To celebrate, a Sioux Falls disc jockey has tricked-out an old Chrysler LeBaron, similar to the vehicle featured in the 1987 movie.

Today will feature rather breezy conditions across KELOLAND, with gusts over 40 mph at times. This, combined with dry vegetation and dry & warm air, will keep red flag warnings in place in southeastern KELOLAND.

