U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in South Dakota this weekend to hear from Native Americans about abuses that took place at government-backed boarding schools.

A 48-year-old woman has died in a rollover in Hanson County.

Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season.

Jefferson High School has only been in Sioux Falls for two years, but the Cavaliers have already marched into the statewide spotlight when it comes to music.

Sunday will be a little cooler than Saturday with highs only into the mid-40s to low 50s in eastern KELOLAND, and upper 40s to mid-50s in central and western South Dakota. 

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

