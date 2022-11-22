SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash in the eastern part of town that left one woman dead.

UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash

Rapid City Police are looking for a man in connection with a homicide.

1 person killed in Rapid City shooting

Two teenage boys were arrested after a weekend crime spree.

Teens arrested in Rapid Valley drive-by shooting

The seven charges against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, have been dismissed.

Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor

Watertown woman has recovered from life-saving procedures following childbirth complications back in July.

Doctors save Watertown woman’s life after childbirth complications

The pride of the Dakotas is in New York City and ready to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For junior band member, William Kessler, this will be his second time marching in the parade.

Pride member reflects on previous parade experience

Educators in the Harrisburg School District are hoping to alleviate some stress for families this holiday season.

Giving Tree donations benefit Harrisburg families

A quiet weather day is ahead for much of KELOLAND. Morning temperatures have been chilly in Aberdeen, but the skyline sure looks pretty. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for much of the region.

Mild temperatures continue much of the 7 day forecast

