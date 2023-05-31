SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An unsolved homicide case in Independence, Missouri has ties to South Dakota.

One person is dead and another is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.

A man accused of murdering three people and injuring two others in a small South Dakota town is headed to court today.

The FAA is investigating a plane crash that happened Monday afternoon near Larchwood, Iowa.

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of the Spencer Tornado. In this video, you can see how KELOLAND meteorologists covered the storm as tornado warnings continued throughout the night.

Augustana University is facing a lawsuit filed by two former tenured directors within the School of Music.

A retired fire chief in Colton, South Dakota was recently recognized with a prestigious award for his 60 years of service to the department and beyond.

Over eighty local veterans will make their way to Washington DC today as part of Midwest Honor Flight’s fifteenth mission.

The rain in southwest SD was helpful overnight, with many areas in green getting at least .50″ of rain.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.