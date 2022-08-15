SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls.

Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northeast South Dakota. Investigators say the driver of a van ran a stop sign on state Highway 10, north of Aberdeen Thursday night.

The Highway Patrol is also investigating a weekend crash north of Hermosa. The Custer County Sheriff says it happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79. Battle Creek Fire and Rapid City Fire also responded to the scene.

Today we continue to bring you our reporting about missing and murdered indigenous persons and their loved ones. Tonight, we look at the advocacy of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society. Lily Mendoza, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, was one of the people we met when working on this story.

The Turner County Fair starts today in Parker, South Dakota.

Friday night, teams will be kicking off the football season across South Dakota, and some might be doing so in a new facility. Deubrook High School started work on its new facility as soon as the football season ended last year. It includes a new track, something the school has never had before.

