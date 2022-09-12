SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.

In August of 2020 a car was discovered in a cornfield in Gregory County where the owner’s dog had also been found. but Ryan Pyle seemed to vanish without a trace. His remains were discovered months later. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is investigating this mystery death along the Missouri River in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

One person is dead and another is hurt after a weekend crash west of Hudson.

Over 200 people gathered in Sherman, South Dakota this weekend for the 10th annual “Ride for Tayden.”

Area veterans are savoring memories made on a Midwest Honor Flight this weekend.

A Sioux Falls native is celebrating national recognition in esports. Kaya Colwill was one of just 10 people in the nation to receive a $10,000 scholarship from Gen.G Foundation to help her get started in her esports career at Dakota State University.

