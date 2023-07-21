SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s July 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The investigation into allegations involving a Mitchell Baseball team is complete.

A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and robbery was part of an incident at a gas station in central Sioux Falls Wednesday.

One man is dead following a car crash five miles south of Lead, Wednesday afternoon.

The proposed budget plan for 2024 was unveiled at Carnegie Hall in front of the City Council and other members of the City.

Following years of delays caused by COVID and high-inflation, families in Canton are on track to getting a new pool.

Dian Hoven, the town’s one-time mayor, has been hosting the party for the past 40 years. It’s a timeless tradition that’s become even more cherished with each year the generous tea party host continues to celebrate.

Highs yesterday stayed in the upper 70s to lower 80s, below average for this time of the year. That story is about to change.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.