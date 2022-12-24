SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.

Police have arrested a suspect connected to recent Sioux Falls casino robberies.

Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport reopened Friday afternoon. But just because it’s open, doesn’t mean people will be flying in or out.

If you don’t want to brave the cold elements this weekend– you can swap out a pew for your living room couch. There are multiple church services that will be broadcast on both KELO-TV and KELOXTRA over the next two days.

Christmas Day will start dry, but as another clipper moves in from the northwest we’ll have another round of light snow and strong winds.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.