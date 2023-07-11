SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A parking lot of a central Sioux Falls store was taped off after an incident Monday night.

One person is dead after a fire in Madison last night.

Investigators in Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire on the east side of the city.

Paradigm Technology plans to build a $4.5 million manufacturing plant on a prime piece of real estate in Yankton at Broadway and 31st Street.

Construction of Veterans Parkway continues south of Sioux Falls. The six-lane highway will one day connect I-90 with I-29 to act as sort of a bypass around the city, but not everyone is pleased with what’s happening.

Just over 36 years ago, KELOLAND News visited with Marcus Joachim, a farmer, who was building a cruise ship near Corona.

Futurecast hints at new storms in the west this evening, followed by a general increase in scattered storms after 10pm East River.

