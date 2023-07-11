SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A parking lot of a central Sioux Falls store was taped off after an incident Monday night.

Police block off central Sioux Falls parking lot

One person is dead after a fire in Madison last night.

Madison officials investigating deadly fire

Investigators in Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire on the east side of the city.

Authorities investigating house explosion in Pierre

Paradigm Technology plans to build a $4.5 million manufacturing plant on a prime piece of real estate in Yankton at Broadway and 31st Street.

Yankton city officials welcome gun manufacturer, but citizens have questions

Construction of Veterans Parkway continues south of Sioux Falls. The six-lane highway will one day connect I-90 with I-29 to act as sort of a bypass around the city, but not everyone is pleased with what’s happening.

Homeowners are concerned Veterans Parkway is being built too close for comfort

Just over 36 years ago, KELOLAND News visited with Marcus Joachim, a farmer, who was building a cruise ship near Corona.

The fate of South Dakota’s homemade cruise ship

Futurecast hints at new storms in the west this evening, followed by a general increase in scattered storms after 10pm East River. 

More storm chances are ahead for KELOLAND

