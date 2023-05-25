SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A house explosion southeast of Ft Pierre Wednesday morning claimed the life of two people and sent three others to the hospital, including a man and two children.

A Sioux Falls woman could face up to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson.

A 31-year-old Yankton man is being held on a half million dollars cash-only bond after being arrested for murder.

A man accused of killing a Dakota Dunes woman in late April will be coming back to South Dakota to face charges.

A Pierre man was arrested, accused of breaking into a business last weekend.

In the aftermath of human interaction that officials said led to a bison calf’s death in Yellowstone, a South Dakota bison expert has some advice for wildlife interaction.

Ellsworth Air Force Base provided an update on their B-21 Raider Mission Wednesday.

A giant mural is now on display near the Levitt in downtown Sioux Falls.

The 30 day rainfall map continue to go down too across the areas shaded in orange and yellow. We average around 1″ of rain per week in the Sioux Falls area during the months of May and June.

