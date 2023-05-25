SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A house explosion southeast of Ft Pierre Wednesday morning claimed the life of two people and sent three others to the hospital, including a man and two children.

House explosion southeast of Fort Pierre kills 2 people

A Sioux Falls woman could face up to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson.

Woman pleads guilty to deadly arson

A 31-year-old Yankton man is being held on a half million dollars cash-only bond after being arrested for murder.

31-year-old man charged in Yankton murder case

A man accused of killing a Dakota Dunes woman in late April will be coming back to South Dakota to face charges.

Dakota Dunes murder suspect to be extradited from Texas

A Pierre man was arrested, accused of breaking into a business last weekend.

Pierre man arrested after business break-in

In the aftermath of human interaction that officials said led to a bison calf’s death in Yellowstone, a South Dakota bison expert has some advice for wildlife interaction.

Bison expert says eyes, not hands, best for interaction

Ellsworth Air Force Base provided an update on their B-21 Raider Mission Wednesday.

Ellsworth AFB provides B-21 Raider mission update

A giant mural is now on display near the Levitt in downtown Sioux Falls.

Largest mural artist ever painted finished near the Levitt

The 30 day rainfall map continue to go down too across the areas shaded in orange and yellow. We average around 1″ of rain per week in the Sioux Falls area during the months of May and June.

Limited rain chances, warm temperatures ahead for KELOLAND

