SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 16. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The Go.

On the morning of May 24th, 2023, an explosion at a home southeast of Fort Pierre killed three people, with the blast sending debris in all directions.

Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person six miles west of Reliance, South Dakota, on Tuesday.

The death toll from the Hawaii wildfires is now up to 106, with only about a third of the disaster area searched.

The core of the heat will move into KELOLAND starting this weekend and lasting much of next week. Highs in the 90s and 100s at times are very likely.

