SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 16. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The Go.

On the morning of May 24th, 2023, an explosion at a home southeast of Fort Pierre killed three people, with the blast sending debris in all directions. 

Gas leak believed to be cause of fatal home explosion

Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person six miles west of Reliance, South Dakota, on Tuesday.

70-year-old man killed in Lyman County crash

The death toll from the Hawaii wildfires is now up to 106, with only about a third of the disaster area searched.

Maui fire death toll reaches 106 as first two victims identified

The core of the heat will move into KELOLAND starting this weekend and lasting much of next week. Highs in the 90s and 100s at times are very likely.

90s today in KELOLAND; Bigger heatwave starts this weekend

