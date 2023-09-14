SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the latest news headlines as of midday in KELOLAND On The Go.

A Minnesota man will spend 50 years behind bars in connection with a kidnapping in Hecla, South Dakota.

A rural Sinai, South Dakota man is dead after a gun accidentally went off earlier this week.

B&G Milkyway announced Thursday the closing dates for two shops located in Sioux Falls.

A federal judge declared the latest version of the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program – or DACA – illegal on Wednesday. But the judge stopped short completely termination of the program.

Futurecast shows redeveloping showers and t-storms this afternoon along and ahead of the next frontal system moving into the region.

