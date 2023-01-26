SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom room where a man was killed.

Republican lawmakers still won’t say what led to Senator Julie Frye-Mueller losing her committee assignments. The unusual move was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt wants to clarify what “life of the mother” means for doctors and people in the healthcare field.

Gasoline prices are increasing once again, rising an average of about 40 cents over the past month

The lawyer for the Virginia first-grade teacher who was shot by her student on Jan. 6 announced Wednesday that she will be filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools.

Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days.

