SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Guests at The Gruff restaurant and bar in Brandon had a shocking experience Sunday afternoon when a pickup drove into the building.

A teenager has died in a weekend crash on Interstate 90 in Meade County, in western South Dakota.

A man has died in a farm implement accident in northeast South Dakota.

The South West area school district in Rapid City will be experiencing heavy road construction over the next two years.

An estimated five hundred bikers took part in the fifteenth annual Those Guys ABATE Children’s Home Society Poker Run yesterday.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots may still be up for grabs and reaching rare heights, but South Dakota’s exclusive lottery game did have a jackpot winner Sunday.

Thick smoke again today in western South Dakota. Eastern KELOLAND will have lighter smoke today. With mostly sunny conditions, highs will reach the 70s and 80s.

