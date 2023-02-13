SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go for Monday, Feb. 13.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a pair of deadly crashes.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a Saturday night crash.

A woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency near the top of Black Elk Peak on Sunday morning.

The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 17-42nd Transportation Company was welcomed home yesterday in Sioux Falls after a 13-month deployment to the southern border near Tuscon, Arizona.

A village is rising in central Sioux Falls for veterans at risk of or who have previously experienced homelessness.

A food pantry at the University of Sioux Falls now has a new location.

